Foreigner draws praise for cleaning up the beach – but Thais turn on each other for messing it up in the first place

A smiling foreigner drew praise from thousands of Thais online as he willingly cleaned up a section of sandy beach.

It is still unsure as to where the footage was taken, but it didn’t take long for the video to go viral across almost all Thai social networks.

Amid the praise however, was the realization of how the beach got in such a messy state to start with.

Oil Chiramet lamented: “He clearly loves our country – so what about us? All we seem to care about is eating and tossing the trash”.

While Apichai Kasempornmanee noted: “Thai people come from far and wide to search out a place to eat – then they can’t walk a few paces to find a bin”. The problem I find here is that there aren’t that many bins around the beaches in the first place.

“Wake cqb” said praising the foreigner really missed the point: “It is us that should feel ashamed because we can’t keep the place clean”.

The footage was posted to a facebook account and quickly grabbed the attention of the media.

It makes a refreshing change to see the Thai people coming together and holding their hands up to the situation. Hopefully video’s like this and the attention they receive will trigger a positive reaction from the local communities.

Source: Thai Visa