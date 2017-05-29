An unidentified foreigner dies from condominium fall in an apparent suicide

The incident took place over the weekend in which a foreigner plunged to his death from a condominium building in Pattaya in an apparent suicide.

Police have been examining the CCTV system of the condominium building in an attempt to identify the male victim who was estimated to age between 65-70 years old.

Security guards and staff at the condominium told police during the interrogation that the man drive a pickup truck into the condominium and park it in front of the building before taking a lift to the 8th floor.

He then exited through an emergency exit and then jumped to the ground below.

The man fell on the rooftop of a sedan parked in front of the building and died. No passport, ID card or other documents were found in the body which could help to identify him.

The question is, did the victim hand in some sort of ID when entering the building. If not then maybe the registration plates on the vehicle will point police in the right direction in finding the identity of the man.

It is still early days in the investigation and although police are saying that it looks like a suicide, they are not ruling out other possibilities whilst the case continues.

The “suicide” rate for foreigners in Pattaya is awfully high. Is there any particular reason for this?

Source: PBS