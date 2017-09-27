Foreigner arrested after allegedly blowing up an ATM in Bangkok
A Foreigner has been tracked down and arrested by police suspected of blowing up an ATM machine and making off with around 300,000 Baht in cash.
A Polish national man was arrested on suspicion of being the robber who blew up a Bangkok Bank ATM and stole about Bt300,000 cash in the early morning of September 13, a police source said on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Police Area 4 investigators and Prawet police apprehended the unnamed 38-year-old suspect at an apartment on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 50 after an investigation relying on CCTV footage led to him.
The suspect, whom police suspect of having committed a similar theft in another country, had not provided any useful information in the case, the source said.
The man left Thailand for Cambodia on September 15 and returned to Bangkok just days before he was arrested.
Police were gathering evidence to apply for an arrest warrant as of press time. They also seized a motorcycle that they suspected was used in the crime and forensic officers were collecting fingerprints and DNA samples, the source said.
National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda will make a statement about the case at a press conference on Wednesday.
