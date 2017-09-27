Foreigner arrested after allegedly blowing up an ATM in Bangkok

A Foreigner has been tracked down and arrested by police suspected of blowing up an ATM machine and making off with around 300,000 Baht in cash.

A Polish national man was arrested on suspicion of being the robber who blew up a Bangkok Bank ATM and stole about Bt300,000 cash in the early morning of September 13, a police source said on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Area 4 investigators and Prawet police apprehended the unnamed 38-year-old suspect at an apartment on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 50 after an investigation relying on CCTV footage led to him.