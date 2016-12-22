Foreigner Allegedly Beaten by Thais and Left on Walking Street

At 3am, on the morning of December 22, Pattaya police were informed of an unconscious man in front of the Reggae & Soul Bar in Walking Street, Pattaya.

At the scene a group of tourists had gathered around a European looking man who had head & face wounds and bruises to his face and body. Medics took the unconscious man to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the bar that a group of Thai men working there had attacked the man but did not know why. They reported frightening scenes and tourists scattered and ran in all directions.

Officers say they will investigate the incident and are concerned for the good image of Thailand.

  • ken

    Utterly disgraceful and despicable acts by these cowardly Thai thugs, they need no reason to attack other than they are echelons below animals.

  • paddy

    Once again another reminder not to visit Thailand. And another reminder that the authorities here don’t give a damn about a foreigner being brutally beaten by a gang of vile and psychopathic Thai “men”, they only apparently care about the reporting of the beating tarnishing the image of the country.

  • ken

    TAT welcomes all to the LOS. (Land of scumbags)
    Invest your hard earned money, come to South East Asia’s premier family resort and get beaten to a pulp by a brain dead gang of Thai men. If you are really lucky they might even rape your wife and daughter.

  • David

    a group of thai men attacked him? that sounds about right as no thai will attack a falang unless there are at least three or four with him! they are cowards who don’t know how to go man to man! and tourist running away? also sonds about right!

  • Liam_J

    To be fair i go to walking street a couple of times week and touch wood have never had a problem. The thai guys working there put up with a hell of a lot of really drunk foreigners every night, I think you would have to do something pretty out of the ordinary to take a beating like that.
    The pictures don’t look great and i hope the lad is ok.

  • deputydog

    the thai men are fed up of farang they are bigger in everyway and when they are with there girl friends wives they dont like the fact that a size nine as been wedged in his size 4 shoe

  • Awax

    “Officers say they will investigate the incident and are concerned for the good image of Thailand.”
    My guess is: either “the cctv cameras were not working” od “after invertigation Police arrived to the conclusion that he provoked the group of Thai men (aka: he had it coming, next case please)