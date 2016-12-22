Foreigner Allegedly Beaten by Thais and Left on Walking Street

At 3am, on the morning of December 22, Pattaya police were informed of an unconscious man in front of the Reggae & Soul Bar in Walking Street, Pattaya.

At the scene a group of tourists had gathered around a European looking man who had head & face wounds and bruises to his face and body. Medics took the unconscious man to the hospital for treatment.

Read – Are Days Numbered For The Thai Tourist Industry?



Witnesses at the bar that a group of Thai men working there had attacked the man but did not know why. They reported frightening scenes and tourists scattered and ran in all directions.

Officers say they will investigate the incident and are concerned for the good image of Thailand.

Report by Pattaya One News Team