Foreign woman goes missing in Rayong

A Danish woman who went missing after trekking through some woods in Rayong was finally found after 5 hours of searching.

Park rangers and officials searched for five hours on Wednesday night after learning that a female Danish tourist had gotten lost while hiking in the woods near Khao Chamao waterfall in Rayong province.

Police became aware that the woman, Eva Susanne Gylling, 51, was missing when they were alerted by her Danish husband, Zahir Shah Ewasusan, 40, that he could not find her and they had been separated while hiking in Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park.

Park officials found Ewasusan waiting for his missing wife at the waterfall when they were canvassing the park, telling visitors that they were closing for the night, reported Thai PBS.

About 50 police and rangers immediately began searching for the woman at 6pm. At 11pm, they found her sitting in the dark, only about 1.5 kilometers from the waterfall.

Gylling had suffered an injury to her ankle and was taken to Khao Chamao Hospital for treatment.

Source: Coconuts