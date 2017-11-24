Foreigner and Thai bride double suicide

A Frenchman and his young Thai bride committed double suicide by suspected drug overdose in Thailand’s rural Uthai Thani province.

David Guffroy, 46, and Saifon Guffroy, 26, had reportedly been married for eight years before their tragic deaths.

According to Guffroy’s suicide note, translated from French, they committed suicide because of financial problems. The note read: “My father has not sent money to Thailand for a long time — I have no money,” reported Thairath.

Saifon’s note was more ethereal, she said that they were soulmates and would be together in the next life despite their struggles. She said she would always love him.

When police went to their home, the couple appeared to have been dead for five days and there were anti-depressant pills on hand as well as a card marking a date for Saifon to visit a psychiatrist for mental illness.

Guffroy is far from the first older foreign man to suffer because he can’t support a Thai wife. A story with a similar theme was just showcased on American reality TV.