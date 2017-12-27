Foreign suspect ‘poses as Pattaya cop’

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a foreign suspect who has allegedly claimed to be a police officer to extort or steal money from tourists holidaying in the resort city of Pattaya.

Images of the suspect and a message warning tourists not to fall victim to the man were posted on Pattaya Police’s Facebook page and shared online. According to the Facebook page, the suspect rode a motorcycle with no licence plates to look for victims, mostly Chinese nationals, walking along streets in this beach city. After picking his target, he would pretend to be a police officer, asking to see the victim’s passport and search the victim’s bag or wallet. During the search, the suspect would then steal money. The offences were alleged to take place in Na Jomthien area of Pattaya.

Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch, chief of Pattaya police, on Tuesday confirmed the search for the suspect. One victim has so far emerged to lodge a complaint with police. Authorities have identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, said the Pattaya police chief, expressing confidence that the man would be arrested shortly. Pol Col Apichai advised tourists to remain vigilant while visiting Pattaya. Measures were already in place to prevent crime against tourists, he said. Source: Asia Nation/TN