Foreigners may be able to actually own land in Thailand – even if it’s just temporary.

By Online Admin -
9
385

Foreigners may be able to actually own land in Thailand – even if it’s just temporary.

Speaking on Thursday night at an estate trade event, finance minister Apisak Tantivorawong said his ministry is studying a way to grant foreigners 50-year leases to Thai land, though the actual plot owners would still need to be Thai nationals.

Under Thai law, foreigners cannot own land. In practice, many foreigners resort to using Thai proxies, often established through private companies, to own land or homes on their behalf, which can prove legally precarious when disputes arise.

Atip Bhijanonda, chairman of the developers association which hosted Thursday’s event, praised the finance ministry’s proposal. He urged the government to go a big step farther and allow foreigners to actually buy and own lands in their own name.

“Thai people are strange. When they send their children to study abroad, they buy houses for their kids,” Atip said. “But when foreigners come here, invest here and give their money to us, we don’t let them have their own homes. This is selfish thinking.”

Thursday’s proposal, if implemented, would allow foreigners to lease land in their own name for half a century.

Apisak hoped the policy would rekindle the kingdom’s real estate boom, as demand for land would potentially pour in from around the world.

Atip, the housing association chairman, said the proposal is a “correct idea.” Thai law allows foreigners to lease factories and commercial buildings for 50 years, yet they can only lease houses and residential buildings for 30 years, and the discrepancy doesn’t make sense, Atip said.

Soucre: Khaosod

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    I would only buy a Tent in Thailand, i like to keep my feet on the ground!

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I wouldn’t want to own anything in this wasteland, they can stick their land deals, do they think we are stupid or what? I’m nobodies fool, I won’t be sucked into this scheme.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      Stalker

  • Ken Anderson

    I would say they have missed the boat with this one.
    Many westerners now seem to want to leave Thailand rather than make further investment in the place.
    Unless they are targeting the Quality Russian and East European criminals?

    • Sexy Soi Six

      you missed the boat years ago ya biscuit brain idiot fat slob pom the only future you have in Thailand is with your beach pickpocket ladyboys and a hospital bed with your aids virus .

      • Sexy Soi Six

        Profile thief

  • Sexy Soi Six

    No farang foreignerwill ever own in Thailand espcially the fat drunkard slob Poms you can kid yourself as much as you like .

    • Sexy Soi Six

      My queer stalker

  • ken

    You can own it and have a notarized document signed by Buddha showing you own it and if these animals want you out they will kick you out. This is not like back in the real world where you can go into a court of law and prove your case. This is a wasteland and rules and laws are only selectively applied. Don’t do it. if you do you will end up as another foreign victim wishing you had not.