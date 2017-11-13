Foreign criminals on overstay primary targets in latest crackdown

A new crackdown has been launched by the Thai government to weed out and remove all foreign criminals living in Thailand on overstayed visas.

Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed national security agencies to get tough on foreign criminals and “influential figures” following the discovery that nearly 100,000 foreigners were overstaying their visas in Thailand.

It is feared that some of these people are committing crimes and damaging Thailand’s image.