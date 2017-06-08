Sexy Soccer: Videos of football players cavorting with coyote dancers reach 10 million hits

Need a place to play football? This Thai football field comes with complimentary coyote girls who will cheer you on with a sexy dance and give you a sexy hug.

Raunchy videos taken at an unidentified indoor football field in Thailand have received almost 10 million views since they were posted on Monday. The videos feature two sexy girls, who dance on the table as the football players cheer on them.

In some sort of a ridiculous after-match game, the football players lined up and passed on an orange using their necks. In the video, they sure don’t mind that one of the girls also helped out.

The comment section is flooded with sarcastic comments, but the clear winner was user Nongbelle Ja’s comment:

“Hey, that’s my hubby in the video,” she wrote.

Another user said that what she learned in Thai sex education totally makes sense now. Those who went to government high schools know that Thai textbooks tell teens to go play football when they feel the urge.

Unfortunately for you all out there who haven’t seen the videos, they have since been taken down.

Source: Coconuts

  • Ken Anderson

    I see the self righteous are making light of this disgusting behaviour.
    Had it been foreigner’s involved for sure there would be floods of condemnation.

    • Guest

      What to condemn? Just young men acting silly but in an harmless fashion, cavorting with girls their age (as opposed to those s*x immigrants that cavort with girls 30 years younger than they are), they don’t do anything illegal: no drugs, no violence… Let them be…

  • ken

    Happens every night in this wasteland and these soccer players are still Thai men doing what do best, setting a poor example for the young ones watching them. Not to worry though, in a few years the young Thai boys will be soccer stars and will do the same thing. Its an endless cycle of a corrupt culture with no morals or significant achievements.

    • Guest

      ” setting a poor example for the young ones watching them” unlike those role model Westerner immigrants in Thailand who display high morale values to be looked up at sitting in bars, drinking beers and barfining waitresses…

  • Guest

    “This Thai football field comes with complimentary coyote girls who will cheer you on with a sexy dance and give you a sexy hug.” another example of why Thailand is a better place to live than England where football fields come with a complimentary bunch of pot-bellied hyper-violent drunk thugs singing those out of tune stupid supporters songs, shouting racist comments out of their lungs and threatening each-other.
    “ridiculous after-match game, the football players lined up and passed on an orange using their necks” call it ridiculous but at least it is harmless as opposed to that “so English” after-match tradition consisting of roaming the streets surrounding the stadium with your mates trying to beat to a pulp any person sporting the jersey of the other team…

    • soidog

      This is the players not the fans,but you make a good point about the A -holes ,all brave
      and shouty 50 handed ….

  • Rule Britannia

    The only thing Thais are good at is selling their bubble butt a****

  • popeye the sailorman

    WHY is GUMBLE not featured here???

  • amazingthailand

    USELESS news happens everywhere