Focus turns to improving Thai roads
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Saturday that he would assign the Transport Ministry to figure out how to improve road networks by creating web-like transport routes to avoid traffic congestions.
Prayut said heavy congestions often occurred during long holidays, like New Year holidays, because most vehicles used the main roads.
The prime minister said government agencies concerned must inform the people of alternative routes so that they could avoid the heavily congested main roads.
“The problem is that vehicles are meeting one another on all major roads. So, I would like the roads to be designed like a web that can be inter-connected,” Prayut said.
The prime minister said it has to be found out where the subsidiary and alternative routes should be built to supplement the main roads.
He said the government may build short roads as bypasses for heavily congested main roads.
He added that the Transport Ministry had already improved a lot of roads in the North to reduce road accidents at sharp curves during the past three years.
Source: Nation