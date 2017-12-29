Focus on quality urged for tourism

Proactive strategies are needed to build up Thai tourism fundamentals in 2018 as authorities continue their efforts to make the country a quality destination.

Both the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have reiterated that their focus is more on quality tourists than quantity, but they also aim to receive 35 million tourists in 2018, up from 34 million in 2017.

This raises the question of how to shift its reputation from a cheap destination to a quality leisure location as the tourism fundamentals in the country need an overhaul.