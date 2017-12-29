Focus on quality urged for tourism

Proactive strategies are needed to build up Thai tourism fundamentals in 2018 as authorities continue their efforts to make the country a quality destination.

Both the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have reiterated that their focus is more on quality tourists than quantity, but they also aim to receive 35 million tourists in 2018, up from 34 million in 2017.

This raises the question of how to shift its reputation from a cheap destination to a quality leisure location as the tourism fundamentals in the country need an overhaul.

  • Aussie boy

    Quality and Thailand … both words used in the same sentence …. now that’s unique

  • Sly

    Perhaps this ongoing delusion can be explained by quantity and quality looking similar to non-native English speakers.

  • Ken Anderson

    The only way they will achieve what Western tourists would call ”quality” is to banish all Thai people from working with anything to do with tourists (of course excluding bar tarts) and import foreign labour that know what they are doing, and have basic manners, honesty, integrity and courtesy.