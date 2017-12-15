Floyd Mayweather chilling in Phuket
American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has hung up his gloves and is taking a trip around the world to celebrate his new re-retirement. The fighter returned to the scene for one fight this year after originally retiring in 2015.
He had a career 50-0 boxing record and he appears to be pretty good at a life of leisure as well after earning a reported tidy US$180 million for beating UFC star Conor McGregor in August.
His recent shots show him strolling along a picturesque Phuket beach with James Bond Island in the background, enjoying a private meal on the beach with several friends, using his prizewinning arms to push along a kayak, and dressing in his preppy best on the bow of a yacht.
Mayweather, 40, gloated: “I don’t know about y’all but I’m living!”
It sure looks like he is.