Floyd Mayweather chilling in Phuket

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has hung up his gloves and is taking a trip around the world to celebrate his new re-retirement. The fighter returned to the scene for one fight this year after originally retiring in 2015.

The 40-year-old sports legend has landed in Phuket and appears to be living his best life, if we can judge by the recent Instagrams he shared with his 19.6 million followers.

He had a career 50-0 boxing record and he appears to be pretty good at a life of leisure as well after earning a reported tidy US$180 million for beating UFC star Conor McGregor in August.

His recent shots show him strolling along a picturesque Phuket beach with James Bond Island in the background, enjoying a private meal on the beach with several friends, using his prizewinning arms to push along a kayak, and dressing in his preppy best on the bow of a yacht.

Mayweather, 40, gloated: “I don’t know about y’all but I’m living!”

It sure looks like he is.