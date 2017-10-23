Floods cant stop the groom on his wedding day

Floods can’t stop the groom on his wedding day

A bridegroom has proved that love conquers all, including major floods, by riding a long-tailed boat to the home of his wife-to-be in Phichit province.

Arthit Siakaew, 26, staged his dowry procession via boats on Sunday to marry the love of his life after her home was surrounded by two-meter-high floodwater. His 22-year-old bridge, Somruetai Jaisaen, revealed that she also had to ride a boat to get her hair and make-up done for her wedding. Their guests also traveled to the simple, traditional-Thai-style wedding ceremony by boats across the paddy fields to Somruetai’s house, which hosted the wedding ceremony.

The boat trip took about 40 minutes, covering a distance of well over two kilometers. According to the couple, they planned their wedding long in advance and decided to go ahead, floods or no floods. Arthit and Somruetai had been dating for two and a half years ahead of their wedding on Sunday. “I proposed her as soon as she graduated from her university,” Arthit said.

Somruetai recently graduated from Pibulsongkram Rajabhat University, Phitsanulok, while Arthit works at a factory. Source: Nations