Flood warning urgently due to overflow reservoir!!

Rid denies repeat of 2011 crisis as residents warned to seek safety on higher ground.

WATER HAS already overwhelmed 167 reservoirs in the country, with floods reported in many provinces and flooding risks increasing in several other areas. Areas of Chaiyaphum, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Lampang and Pathum Thani are already flooded.

Six Central provinces also received particular warnings from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DPMD) yesterday. They were Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Angthong, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Ayutthaya as the Pasak Jolasid Dam, which is located in Lop Buri, is reaching its full storage capacity.

The flooding threat is now imminent, given that rain and heavy downpours will likely continue in many parts of the country through Sunday. Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chatchai Sarikulya yesterday ordered the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to closely manage water volumes. “Relevant agencies must be updated about the situation so that warnings can be issued to people in a timely manner,” he said.

He added that authorities were expected to follow news about the weather and prepare equipment to help flood victims. People living along the Chao Phraya River away from embankment zones, from Nakhon Sawan province southwards, will have to brace for flooding or rising floodwaters as the RID will have to discharge more water from several reservoirs. Source: Nation