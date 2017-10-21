Flood problems far from finished with many provinces still under water

The rain may have eased off for now, but that hasn’t done anything to the water on the ground with many provinces still suffering.

Many localities in 15 provinces are still flooded as a result of heavy rain brought by storms and the release of water from major dams, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chayapol Thitisak said on Oct 20.

Mr Chayapol said between Oct 10-20, a total of 2,229 villages in 373 tambons of 59 districts of 16 provinces were flooded by rainwater and run-off, affecting 99,242 households with 250,155 people. Six people were killed during the period.

The flooding situation has eased in Kamphaeng Phet, while 15 others are still flooded.

The 15 provinces are Tak, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Phetchabun, Lop Buri, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi-et and Ubon Ratchathani.

People living in low-lying areas in many provinces have been warned of possible floods as many rivers are overflowing their banks.

Concerned agencies have been instructed to closely monitor the flooding situation and be prepared for emergencies.

Source: PBS