More flights cancelled due to typhoon ‘Nina’

Manila – Major airlines announced the cancellation of more domestic and international flights on Monday due to bad weather caused by typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it would implement schedule changes on the following cancelled flights: For Monday, December 26 PR510 Singapore – Manila PR423 Haneda – Manila PR383 Guangzhou – Manila PR538 Denpasar – Manila PR536 Jakarta – Manila PR654 Manila – Riyadh PR655 Riyadh – Manila PR507 Manila – Singapore PR508 Singapore – Manila PR336 Manila – Shanghai PR337 Shanghai – Manila PR1836 Cebu – Manila PR1853 Manila – Cebu PR426 Manila – Fukuoka PR425 Fukuoka – Manila PR539 Manila – Jakarta PR540 Jakarta – Manila PR720 Manila – London PR721 London – Manila 2P/PR2810 Davao – Manila 2P/PR2520 Cagayan- Manila 2P/PE2813 Manila – Davao 2P/PR2814 Davao – Manila 2P/PR2859 Manila – Cebu 2P/PR2860 Cebu – Manila 2P/PR2140 Iloilo – Manila 2P/PR2141 Manila – Iloilo 2P/PR2142 Iloilo – Manila 2P/PR2817 Manila – Davao 2P/PR2818 Davao – Manila 2P/PR2521 Manila – Cagayan 2P/PR2522 Cagayan – Manila 2P/PR2525 Manila – Cagayan 2P/PR2526 Cagayan – Manila 2P/PR2849 Manila – Cebu 2P/PR2850 Cebu – Manila 2P/PR2815 Manila – Davao 2P/PR2816 Davao – Manila 2P/PR2040 Caticlan – Manila 2P/PR2969 Manila – Kalibo 2P/PR2970 Kalibo – Manila 2P/PR2041 Manila – Caticlan 2P/PR2042 Caticlan – Manila 2P/PR2053 Manila – Caticlan 2P/PR2054 Caticlan – Manila 2P/PR2982 Tacloban – Manila Please visit website for more information.