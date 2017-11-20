International Fleet show parade in Pattaya

As the International Fleet Review is currently in town there was a parade of “culture and colour” taking place on November 19, where fifteen Pattaya based tourist attractions will all take part in the parade.

The parade traveled along Beach Road starting at Soi 6 and finished up at the Pattaya School No. 8 resulting in Beach Road being closed from 6am until 9am.

Some of the tourist attractions taking part in the auspicious parade included the Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, Pattaya Elephant Village, Pattaya Floating Market, and Sanctuary of Truth among many others.

The parade will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It was not only Beach Road that was closed to facilitate the Fleet Review, Bali Hai boat operators and businesses was also closed on November 19-20 when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives in Pattaya to attend the ship parade.

Source: Love Pattaya