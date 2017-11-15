Flash floods hit Krabi villages

Villages in Krabi’s Khao Phanom district were hit by flash floods on Tuesday evening following hours of heavy rains.

The villages along the Khao Phanom-Chaiyaburi road in Tambon Khao Phanom of Khao Phanom district were flooded at about 7.30pm after the rain started at about 4 pm. The road, which is the main link between Krabi and Surat Thani, was covered by between 30 and 70 centimeters of water. Dozen of houses in Moo 1 village was under about 40cm of water due to mountain runoff. Residents said several grocery stores were damaged.  Source: Asia Nation

 

  • Ken Anderson

    This flooding will have washed away a few more tonnes of litter and squalor. Whilst in the short term it may well improve the appearance of this community, all this rubbish will now be in the sea and will be washing up on beaches around the world for years to come.