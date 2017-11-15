Flash floods hit Krabi villages
Villages in Krabi’s Khao Phanom district were hit by flash floods on Tuesday evening following hours of heavy rains.
The villages along the Khao Phanom-Chaiyaburi road in Tambon Khao Phanom of Khao Phanom district were flooded at about 7.30pm after the rain started at about 4 pm. The road, which is the main link between Krabi and Surat Thani, was covered by between 30 and 70 centimeters of water. Dozen of houses in Moo 1 village was under about 40cm of water due to mountain runoff. Residents said several grocery stores were damaged. Source: Asia Nation