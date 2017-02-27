Five injured after crash involving a pick-up, a baht bus, and a beer bar

Five people including foreign tourists and Thai women were injured when a pick-up driven by an Indian national emerged from a Soi 14, Sai 2, at speed on Sunday.

Calls have been made to install humps in the road at that point to slow traffic.

Witnesses said that a Toyota driven by Jain Rahul came out of the soi fast and hit a baht bus (song thaew) that then collided with another pick up and rammed into the front door of the Nit Beer Bar.

The accident happened around 5am, said Pattaya News. Five foreign nationals and Thai women on the bus were treated for whiplash injuries and cuts at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Mr Rahul was breathalyzed for alcohol then detained for further questioning.

A witness, motorcycle taxi rider Jaran Saengkla,44, said that traffic slowing humps should be installed near the end of Soi 14. He said that foreigners not familiar with the road would often think they had the right of way and emerge from the soi at speed.

Source: Pattaya News