Five arrested for ganja instead as soapy massage raids uncover nothing!

Daily News reported that a police raid at several soapy massage parlors in Huay Khwang turned up nothing illegal, so they arrested 5 youth’s in the area for smoking ganja.

The cops weren’t happy leaving empty handed and so, surrounded a local apartment building and dragged in five youths for smoking pot.

Meanwhile it was hardly surprising that nothing was going on at two of the places raided – they had already been shut a long time ago.

These were Nataree Entertainment and Thanthip Ab Ob Nuat (soapy massage).

Nataree was shuttered last year in a high profile caser leading to several top policemen at Huay Khwang being transferred to inactive posts.

Also raided at the weekend were Emmanuelle and Maldives but the local cops and Region One chief Wacharapong Damrongri found everything hunky dory and licenses all in order.

So the Somboon Apartment building in nearby Pracha-uthit Road was surrounded and five people were arrested there instead.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    Typical Thai Police work, They have to show they’re doing something and if those pot heads weren’t there for the Cops to make an arrest they would have move on into traffic an issued tickets to people littering. These apes are the absolute worse lawmen in the history of lawmen anywhere.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Those kids were just having a harmless little joint it was just a get together chin wag session and a joint they were causing no problems most of the local louts in Huay Kwang are good boys you Goon Drunkards Thug Poms could learn about good behaviour from the locals there.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    That’s my area Huay Kwang and I never knew about that soapy house I’ll be checking that joint out soon and may I say next visit to Bangkok be sure to stay at my favourite hotel in Huay Kwang The Goldern Tulip Hotel bottom end Rama 9 road just behind the Rama 9 Hospital mention my name for your early bird book in special if you like .