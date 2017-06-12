Five arrested for ganja instead as soapy massage raids uncover nothing!

Daily News reported that a police raid at several soapy massage parlors in Huay Khwang turned up nothing illegal, so they arrested 5 youth’s in the area for smoking ganja.

The cops weren’t happy leaving empty handed and so, surrounded a local apartment building and dragged in five youths for smoking pot.

Meanwhile it was hardly surprising that nothing was going on at two of the places raided – they had already been shut a long time ago.

These were Nataree Entertainment and Thanthip Ab Ob Nuat (soapy massage).

Nataree was shuttered last year in a high profile caser leading to several top policemen at Huay Khwang being transferred to inactive posts.

Also raided at the weekend were Emmanuelle and Maldives but the local cops and Region One chief Wacharapong Damrongri found everything hunky dory and licenses all in order.

So the Somboon Apartment building in nearby Pracha-uthit Road was surrounded and five people were arrested there instead.

