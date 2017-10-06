Five arrested, 700 fake brands in Pattaya

Police raided two shopping malls in Pattaya on Thursday and arrested five vendors for allegedly selling fake brand-name watches and handbags.

Acting on complaints from representatives of popular brands, police raided the two malls and seized 700 items, including suspected fake watches and bags imitating popular brands such as Rolex, Cartier, and Gucci. Some vendors managed to flee. Phubet Mingkwan, a brand representative, said he has learned that fake goods have been sold at the two malls for some time and so he sought a search warrant from the Pattaya court. He said that if sold the seized fake watches and handbags would have caused damages of over Bt10 million to the brands. Source: Nation