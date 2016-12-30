Thai Male First Victim of the 7 Dangerous Days

In the build up to New Year, police have stepped up their game for road safety in an attempt to reduce accidents and fatalities. The have labeled the period from December 30th until January 5th as the “7 Dangerous Days”.

Unfortunately, it took only 1 hour 30 minutes for the “7 dangerous days” to claim its first victim. At 1:30am on the morning of December 30th, police and emergency services were called to the scene of an accident involving a single motorbike.

The incident took place at Jomtien 2nd road. At the scene, they found a 15 year old Thai male, who is yet to be named, lying dead in the middle of the road.

After speaking to witnesses, a friend of the deceased, a 16 year old Thai female again yet to be named, informed police that they were racing against each other, before the victim lost control and hit the central island, causing him to crash.

The friend rushed over to help, and found the young boy was still alive but seriously injured. He quickly called for police and emergency services, but it was too late. By the time they had arrived, the young boy had sadly passed away.

Police are strongly urging people to be sensible during the busy holiday, and have suggested that anyone wanting to enjoy a few drinks, to take a taxi, or get a life from a friend instead of driving.