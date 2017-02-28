A Thai Firefighter has died after crashing his motorbike into the back of a 10 wheeler lorry

On February 27th, at around 10:00pm, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road accident involving a motorbike and a 10 wheeler lorry.

The incident took place on the number 36 motorway, and police arrived at the scene to find the dead body of a Thai firefighter, aged 36 year old. He was laid out in the middle of the road, with blood still pouring from several injuries he has suffered. His motorbike was hardly recognisable due to the damage it had sustained.

An witness to the accident told police that he was driving up the motorway as normal when he saw a motorbike pass him at high speed. A few moments later the bike slammed into the back of the lorry, which was parked stationary on the side of the motorway.

The witness stopped and rushed over to find the driver of the motorbike was still alive, but had suffered some serious injuries. He quickly called for emergency services but unfortunately, by the time they arrived, the man had sadly passed away.

His body was taken to a local hospital for a full examination and his friends and family were contacted.