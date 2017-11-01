Fire damage Rong Klua Border Market

A fire broke out at a warehouse storing second-hand winter clothing near the Rong Klua Border Market in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district early Wednesday morning.

Following the 2 am a report of the fire, police, and firefighters went to Nam Phetch Warehouse, which rents 30 storage spaces on Sripen Road, finding a pile of 15 sacks of winter clothing on fire near two storage units. They took 30 minutes to put the flames out.

An initial investigation found that a Cambodian vendor had placed the clothing, which was worth less than Bt200,000 and irreparably damaged, outside overnight in preparation for a delivery the next morning.

Authorities said it was fortunate the fire had not spread, given that there were hundreds of parcels containing clothing in the warehouse. There were no immediate conclusions regarding the cause of the fire. Source: Nation