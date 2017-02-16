Finnish Tourist Stabbed in Jomtien

By Danny Boy -
A Finnish tourist suffers 2 stab wounds in his back after Thai men attack

At around 1:30am on February 16th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a violent attack involving a Finnish tourist.

The attack took place down at Jomtien in the Soi appropriately named, Soi Welcome. At the scene police found a 45 year old Finnish tourist, Mr. Juha Kannales, with multiple stab wounds to his back.

Paramedics treated Mr. Kannales at the scene before taking him to a local hospital for further checks and treatment.

An eye witness to the incident told police that she saw the victim pull up to her bar on his motorbike. He looked to be in an uncomfortable situation and as she approached, she noticed that he was bleeding very badly from his back. Mr. Kannales told the witness that he had been attacked by 2 Thai men, but had managed to escape before they could do any further damage. Police and emergency services were immediately called.

Police have taken the witness statement, but have not yet had chance to question the victim, as they are waiting for him to make a full recovery. They will also be looking at CCTV footage from the area, in an attempt to find out what actually happened.

  • ken

    Despite what these Keystone Cops are saying this story is Finnish as they will not investigate anything. This is just another story about cowardly Thai males attacking defenseless foreigners and getting away with it in this wasteland, happens every day.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    I didn’t think anybody bothered going to soi welcome anymore it looked like a washed up long forgotten beer bar soi when i drove through it the other night. I seen heaps of boilers out front of the bars but nothing to write home and tell mum about.

    • taff

      Or the wife.

      • Jack La Motta

        Or the Girlfriend 😉

  • Ken Anderson

    More dishonest and cowardly Thai men.
    Probably going around in packs in order to commit aggravated robbery against tourists because they are too lazy and incompetent to earn their living from a real job.

    • amazingthailand

      this time they were only 2 were were the other 8

  • taff

    Was it Thai men or was it is Thai girlfriend and he has just made up the story to cover up what really happened, the look on his face says it all.

    • amazingthailand

      morron face

  • amazingthailand

    2 stab wounds equals multiple stab wounds according to pon. is it so difficult to be precise. Police have taken the witness statement, but have not yet had chance to question the victim, as they are waiting for him to make a full recovery. looks that he is in good shape to me. maybe the army was overbooked checking windmill a gogos valentine boumboum for current interrogation

    • soidog

      Two is a multiple of one?

      • amazingthailand

        Mathematically spoken you are right but this is a linguistic issue

        • soidog

          Linguistic means relating to language, and multiple means a number that may be divided by another any number of times without a remainder.I take the point though ,it is a matter of semantics.Multiple stab wounds trumps ‘he was only stabbed twice’….

      • Jack La Motta

        It is technically speaking Soi Dog, but multiple stab wounds usually implies hes back looks like a Dartboard!

  • Mike Murphy

    stabbed in the jomtien, thats gotta hurt

  • carl

    I assume the usual crew will come and blame the tourist for getting knifed in the back multiple times by the honorable and hard working Thai.