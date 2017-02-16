A Finnish tourist suffers 2 stab wounds in his back after Thai men attack

At around 1:30am on February 16th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a violent attack involving a Finnish tourist.

The attack took place down at Jomtien in the Soi appropriately named, Soi Welcome. At the scene police found a 45 year old Finnish tourist, Mr. Juha Kannales, with multiple stab wounds to his back.

Paramedics treated Mr. Kannales at the scene before taking him to a local hospital for further checks and treatment.

An eye witness to the incident told police that she saw the victim pull up to her bar on his motorbike. He looked to be in an uncomfortable situation and as she approached, she noticed that he was bleeding very badly from his back. Mr. Kannales told the witness that he had been attacked by 2 Thai men, but had managed to escape before they could do any further damage. Police and emergency services were immediately called.

Police have taken the witness statement, but have not yet had chance to question the victim, as they are waiting for him to make a full recovery. They will also be looking at CCTV footage from the area, in an attempt to find out what actually happened.