Finnish at Pattaya police claiming extortion

By Danny Boy -
7
1314

Finnish man heads to Pattaya police station claiming extortion

A Finnish man has gone to Pattaya police to claim that he and a fellow countryman have been the victims of extortion.

Hannu Tapani, 47, said that a friend of his had been arrested on assault charges which he denied. He was then prosecuted for overstaying his visa instead.

They had then met a man who they believed was an officer called “Wit” who said that for 25,000 baht he could make the charges “go away”. “Wit” was aged about 35-40.He said he had connections to the Pattaya Station chief and the Chonburi governor.

Meanwhile the friend, a fellow Finn, was being held in jail.

The bribe was paid in two installments firstly at a location in Pattaya then outside the station where they saw “Wit” coming and going believing him to be attached to the police.

But when the friend appeared in court the charges did not go away and he was remanded in custody.

Mr Tapani then said he contacted “Wit” over the phone who assured him it would all be alright if he paid another 10,000 baht.

Wit has not been seen since but police took the complaint and were preparing to interview those concerned again last night.

Source: Pattaya News

  • kim

    Looks Like the HOLE these two are in Just got a Hole Lot BIGGER!

  • Muppet1

    Obviously haven’t heard that attempting to bribe is also illegal. Darwin Award 🙂

  • Ken Anderson

    Now they have involved the real Keystone Cop’s, the extortion will only get bigger.
    I dare say they will now pull out all the stops to catch Khun Wit. The Keystones will be most angry that someone is stealing business from right under their noses, and they will want to recover the 25000, that for sure they will consider should be theirs.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Mr Wit outwitted and fleeced the feeble f/wit Finnish they deserved to be fleeced for being so stupid if you believe Mr Wit and co i guess you would believe the moon is made out of green cheese .

  • ken

    Case closed and Finnish

  • amazingthailand

    But when the friend appeared in court the charges did not go away and he was remanded in custody. what will he be charged a fine a jail term why did they put him in custody. they probably invented charges to fill the tea pot as usual

  • le chef

    thailand is a no win place, best to keep your head down