They went “that-a-way” – finger pointing Thai victim tells police where thieves went

By Online Admin -
9
860

The picture shows 26 year old Sujitra Saelao who is the latest victim of motorcycle snatch thieves in Pattaya.

Sujitra told reporters that she was returning to her hotel after a night out on the town with her foreign boyfriend when two thieves on a motorcycle pulled up unusually close. Unfortunately, she did not sense any danger until it was too late.

A phone belonging to her boyfriend was knocked out of his grasp and while Sujitra was picking it up the “long haired person” on the back of the bike, who they thought was a woman, grabbed her bag.

The 2 thieves made the quick getaway before the couple had any time to react. They called the police immediately for assistance.

Inside the bag was a Samsung phone, 1,000 baht and some important documents.

Once police arrived at the scene, she pointed in the direction where the thieves fled. They radioed alcohol checkpoints set up throughout the city but the culprits were not found.

Thefts like this are said to be even more common than usual around this time of year due to the upcoming Songkran festivals. Thai’s will be wanting to take time off work and will need some sort of funding, reporters suggested.

Source: Pattaya News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Akhurst

    IF they ever get caught they should all be shot and than they wont do it again but as you all know the police are to soft.

    • Ken Anderson

      500bt fine and sent on their way is about as good as you can hope for.
      But you might as well forget even that. With only 1000bt at stake the Keystone Cops will have already filed this case as pending action.

  • amazingthailand

    No necklace this time

  • amazingthailand

    They went “that-a-way”
    Since when thais talk english to each other. Oh yes since the keystone cops get english lessons.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”They radioed alcohol checkpoints set up throughout the city but the culprits were not found.”

    Of course they were not found. With only 1000bt in the stolen bag, the Keystone Cops at the check points would have taken the view that catching drunks would be more profitable.
    Had the bag contained 10 or 20000bt and an I phone the outcome would most likely have been very different.

  • ken

    No one is interested in this story, certainly not the Cops. However, this long legged Thai woman may very well be part of the scam on her BF as those important documents may be the key to the story.

    • Rumple

      your more screwed up in that feeble f*cked up head then we all thought what advantage has she the lovely lady got in faking a bag snatching episode .

  • amazingthailand

    Farang seems to care not too much he is enjoying the local soap

  • soidog

    A ‘night out’ with a falang and only 1000Bt to show for it,is she on the old price?