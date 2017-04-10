Filipino man in hospital after bike smash swerving to avoid coconut on Beach Road, Pattaya

A Filipino tourist was seriously injured after he swerved to avoid a coconut in the road in South Pattaya yesterday.

Police and emergency services were called and found 31 year old Kenneth Sagubay covered in blood with a head wound and a broken arm.

Nearby was his Honda Click 125i on its side, with minor damages.

The accident happened opposite Bay Walk Residence at 3am Sunday morning.

Witness Pranot Phanitpong, 28, said that he was on a bike following the victim as they headed fast towards Walking Street. He saw the tourist swerve to avoid a coconut lying in the road before losing control and colliding with the kerb then smacking into a power pole.

The victim was taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital. Reports suggest he is expected to make a full recovery, with no life threatening injuries.

Source: Pattaya News