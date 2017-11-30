Filipino falls two stories from Suvarnabhumi Airport
A Filipino passenger fell two stories from Suvarnabhumi Airport’s departures hall on the fourth floor onto the area near Gate D5 on the second floor yesterday evening.
The passenger was identified as Bobbie Silmalon Bayron, 33. He was seriously injured from the fall and sent to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.
Police have not determined how he fell and are investigating.
Bayron reportedly arrived at the Bangkok airport on flight KQ886 from Nairobi, Kenya and was meant to catch a connecting flight to the Philippines. Source: Coconuts Bangkok