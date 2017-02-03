Thai Man Left Fighting for his Life after Bike Crash with Foreigner

Bike Crash leaves Thai Man Fighting for his Life

At around 9:00pm on February 2nd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a bike crash involving a Thai and a foreigner.

The incident took place on Thepprasit Road, close to Soi 11.  At the scene police found Mr. Armin, a 60 year old German tourist, and his girlfriend with some minor injuries. The other victim, a 24 year old Thai man, was lying in the middle of the road, struggling to breath and fighting for his life.

Emergency treatment had to be carried out at the scene, including CPR, by the paramedics before it was considered safe to transport the body to a local hospital for further treatment.

One eye witness to the incident told police that he had seen Mr. Armin driving down the road pretty slowly, as if he was looking for a turning. He then started to turn into his Soi, presumably where he lives. At that point, the eye witness saw the Thai man coming from behind at high speed, but he couldn’t break in time and ended up crashing.

Speaking to Mr. Armin, he told police that he had been out with some friends and had been driving home with his girlfriend.

Accidents like this seem to be happening more and more these days and police made a statement urging drivers to lower their speeds when driving. Even late at night when there are less cars and traffic around, some of the roads in and around Pattaya are not in the best condition, and it’s very easy to lose control of your bike, especially at high speed.

  • Tony Akhurst

    The police made a statement urging drivers to slow down But as always they are talking to a brick wall nobody listens until the next fatal incident the police should have speed cameras at specific points and the penalty if caught speeding take there licence and bike or car away and banned pluss a hefty fine

    • John

      Be better if they just teach these motorists to drive properly,things like it’s illegal to undertake and the like.

    • les

      A hefty fine that they cannot pay and a licence they dont have and a ban that will be ignored? when a minibus driver with bald tyres is given a warning and sent on his way it just shows the lack of interest in doing anything about safety

      • Jack La Motta

        The Highways Cop thinks he is being compassionate letting the Bus driver with bald tires carry on working as he knows he must work to put rice on the table for hes kids, but he dont think about the kids who wont be coming home to eat their rice cos they were killed in a road accident with a mini Bus driving with bald tires or brake defects etc, the Law has to be implemented fairly across the board, bald tires = no work till they are fixed!

  • Ken Anderson

    Just thick inconsiderate people.
    Well at least this moron will not be causing mayhem on the roads for some time to come, or better still never again.

  • Jack La Motta

    Even crossing the road as a pedestrian you gotta have eyes in the back of your head, i dont walk across a road i look both ways then run!

    • les

      You can only trust to luck when they tear through a red light on the wrong side of the road as you cross…then mind the motobikes on what little pavement there is.

      • Jack La Motta

        Go to Hoh Chi Minh City (Saigon) there are so many Motorbikes and Scooters they can only travel at a few KPH but the exhaust fumes will kill you, you cant walk along the street in the city centre without wearing a face-mask during the rush hours ,morning and afternoon!

    • popeye the sailorman

      only educated and civilised people KNOW what zebra crossings are for…..to allow people to m cross the road safely as once on them pedestrians have the right of way (well in the UK they do) but NOT here. Thais are not taught to drive properly here and told what the rules of the road are…..having said this they would NOT take any notice anyway. They dont even know how to negotiate roundabouts, drive motorbikes on the wrong side of the road as if it is THEIR right to do so !!!

      • Ryan Booth

        Educated and civilised like you ?

  • LondonChris

    Bet somehow despite him being hit by a vehicle from behind it will be the Farangs fault. Has the Farang got a FULL motorcycle licence, most have not and still drive around Patts.

  • amazingthailand

    wouldnt dare being in the shoes of the farang. even being innocent the thai man crashing in his back at high speed. THE FARANG GETS THE BILL. the melodrama is already stage managed look at the girls praying. dont drive anything here as farang even not a bycicle and surely Watch your steps as pedestrian

  • Leburn

    My sympathy can only goes to the foreigner for being there at the wrong moment.

    This boy was not wearing a crash helmet. He looks like he just had a facioplasty.

  • Mike Murphy

    so, would he be in less or more pain if it were not a foreigner involved ?

    • Ken Anderson

      Dont know about pain levels, more is the pity he is not dead.

    • amazingthailand

      Its not a matter of pain its a matter ofsatang

  • PATRICK

    Time for the cops to clamp down on helmets for Thai. They often target farangs with no helmets but Thai people get away with it. Also this nonsense of 4 on a bike is ridiculous. I noticed the reporter did not comment if he had a helmet on or not. I suspect not

  • Robins

    Stop with the stupid daily check points that only bother people over their licenses and start patrolling and making traffic stops of those whom actually commit moving violations like the rest of the World. Why does Thailand always have to do everything different?
    The check points have become such a nuisance I hate riding in Pattaya even with a proper drivers license and a currently registered motorcycle.

    • amazingthailand

      Tea money

  • Deadhorse.

    People ride so fast to make up for the time lost by walking so slow.

