Mor Chit Employee Detained after Female Passenger Shot

By Danny Boy -
14
Female passenger shot whilst waiting to buy a bus ticket

An employee responsible for the vehicle rank at Mor Chit bus station in Bangkok has been held after a female passenger was shot while waiting for a bus ticket.
 
Chaiyaporn (Lor) Patsadorn, 45, gave himself up to Bang Seu police after the incident at the Northern Bus Terminal in Kamphaengphet Road on Saturday
 
He arrived at the police station with a .38 revolver and a 9mm automatic weapon. He had licenses for both.
 
On Saturday he had had the .38 with him at the bus station when he was having an argument with a man called “Go” over money at the rank. He told police that the gun went off and ricocheted off the ground in the direction of the passenger waiting to buy the ticket.
 
Thirty one year old Batyaporn Saengubon was hit in the right ear and taken to Ratchathewi Hospital.
 
Chaiyaporn said that after the incident he fled in a panic. But later he contacted the victim and paid for her hospital treatment and gave her compensation.
 
He claimed that she was happy about that.
 
Police charged him with having a weapon in public without good reason, discharging a weapon in public and negligence that might be a danger to others.
 
He was detained as the investigation into the truth of his claims continues.
 
Meanwhile, the head of operations at Mor Chit Jakrapong Jameuang has announced a tightening up of security at the bus station. He said that the shooter managed to enter the bus station from the rear so there was no metal detector that would have found his gun.
 
In future everyone will need to enter the facility from the front through security, he said.

Source: ThaiRath

  • L-Nino

    “He told police the gun went off” Guns never ever “go off” unless you pull the trigger and shoot them.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Not even if you have an itchy trigger finger ? Besides This merchant Mr Go, probably deserved a good fright he was on the take .

      • Ken Anderson

        For sure he will be yet another misplaced rice farmer.

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          It was nothing more then a little harmless gun fight at the O.k Mor Chit Corral . No need to predict doom and gloom for tourists as you often do and give Bangkok bad outlook.

    • Ken Anderson

      In the real world, of course your comment has the utmost credibility.
      However, in the world of the brain dead Thai man, that is something very different.

    • Jack La Motta

      And the Gun cocked itself and put a Bullet in the chamber ready for fireing

  • LondonChris

    Why do the Thai authorities allow these nut jobs to have licenced guns in the first place. I would bet his licence is even now NOT under review despite shooting off a round at a bus station.

  • Ken Anderson

    Bring your family to Thailand, feel free to get yourself shot by a brain dead Thai man whilst using our public transport. Where else in the World can you achieve that?
    TAT welcome all quality family tourists to the Land Of Shot ears.

    • Jack La Motta

      It was unfortunate that the Female victim was within Earshot of the Gunman!

  • ken

    He told police that the gun went off –Guns don’t just go off, it takes brain dead idiots to shoot them off. Curious to see if after all this if this clown will lose his license to carry a gun but I suspect not.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I bet he doesn’t lose his licence accidents can happen look at you

    • amazingthailand

      no problem in los you can buy everything ricefarmersdaughters cops guns… its an open economy

  • soidog

    The security is much like the British border big show at the front and the back door open.

  • amazingthailand

    Chaiyaporn said that after the incident he fled in a panic. But later he contacted the victim and paid for her hospital treatment and gave her compensation.

    He claimed that she was happy about that
    i want to hear the victims version. maybe or probably he threatened her. get more and more the impression that los is the old far west in the east.