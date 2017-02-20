Female passenger shot whilst waiting to buy a bus ticket

An employee responsible for the vehicle rank at Mor Chit bus station in Bangkok has been held after a female passenger was shot while waiting for a bus ticket.

Chaiyaporn (Lor) Patsadorn, 45, gave himself up to Bang Seu police after the incident at the Northern Bus Terminal in Kamphaengphet Road on Saturday

He arrived at the police station with a .38 revolver and a 9mm automatic weapon. He had licenses for both.

On Saturday he had had the .38 with him at the bus station when he was having an argument with a man called “Go” over money at the rank. He told police that the gun went off and ricocheted off the ground in the direction of the passenger waiting to buy the ticket.

Thirty one year old Batyaporn Saengubon was hit in the right ear and taken to Ratchathewi Hospital.

Chaiyaporn said that after the incident he fled in a panic. But later he contacted the victim and paid for her hospital treatment and gave her compensation.

He claimed that she was happy about that.

Police charged him with having a weapon in public without good reason, discharging a weapon in public and negligence that might be a danger to others.

He was detained as the investigation into the truth of his claims continues.

Meanwhile, the head of operations at Mor Chit Jakrapong Jameuang has announced a tightening up of security at the bus station. He said that the shooter managed to enter the bus station from the rear so there was no metal detector that would have found his gun.

In future everyone will need to enter the facility from the front through security, he said.

Source: ThaiRath