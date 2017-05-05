Female driver followed and threatened by 20 taxi’s in case of mistaken identity

Female driver followed and threatened by 2 taxi’s in case of mistaken identity

Police were called to the scene of a rather unusual incident involving over 20 taxi’s which occurred in the Bali Hi area of Pattaya a couple of days ago.

Arriving at the scene, they found a rather distressed Thai lady, Suphanee, who was driving her black Nissan with Bangkok plates. Surrounding her car were around 20 taxi’s.

She told police that the taxi’s had followed her all the way from North Pattaya. She kept on driving as she was worried about her safety but eventually felt the need to call police when the taxi’s started getting more aggressive and eventually blocked her in the middle of the road completely.

Suphanee works for a Chinese real estate company and her boss had asked he to pick some clients up from North Pattaya and take them to their resort near to Bali Hi. The local taxi driver’s however, mistakenly thought that she was an Uber driver stealing their customers.

When police arrived they discovered a threatening situation.

Suphanee and representatives were all brought down to the local police station to discuss the matter further. Eventually, all parties were happy and no charges were being made or sought after.

A full police report had been compiled by the Pattaya station chief for future reference.