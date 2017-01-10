A Banglamung man is seeking public assistance to cover the costs of raising his disabled daughter alone after her mother suddenly left them.

Boonlert Thongloi, 37, is the sole guardian for disabled 13-year-old Wanmarin, who developed a brain infection as an infant and today is mentally retarded and unable to walk or feed herself. Boonlert must bathe the girl and feed her with a bottle.

Taking care of Wanmarin is a full time job in itself, and has clearly been taking it’s toll on the single father, who has been trying to juggle his parental responsibilities, with holding down a job at the same time.

He said the child’s mother abandoned them a while back, unable to take the stress of caring for her offspring. Since then, friends and neighbors have pitched in where they can, looking out for Wanmarin, but Mr. Thongloi has had to quit his job to take care of her, leaving the family with no form of regular income anymore.

With no government support available here in Thailand, the distressed father has taken to the local media and social networks in an attempt to raise some money to help with the care of his daughter.

Anyone wanting to donate or help in any way possible can contact him at 094-654-6763.

Source: Pattaya Mail