Fatal Pattaya crash blamed on Epileptic fit

Two people were killed and 15 injured Monday morning after a black truck plowed through nearly a dozen motorbikes on Pattaya Tai Road.

Akkaradet Udomrat, 44, told police that while driving to work at 7am this morning his last memory was of sneezing before falling unconscious. He said he did not remember crashing into 10 motorcycles, leaving a scene of devastation, two dead.

Fifteen commuters were injured and a Pomeranian was also killed in the crash.

Akkaradet told police he has been treated for epilepsy. His medical records confirmed the chronic disorder, according to Maj. Pitak Noensang of Pattaya city police.

Pitak said Akkaradet has not been charged with any crime yet as police are investigating.

One man – 23-year-old Wutthichai Laokam – and one yet unidentified woman suffered fatal injuries.

Source: Khaosod

  • ken

    Look for an increase in the epileptic fit defense for future accidents by these baboons who have excuses for any crime they commit, they never accept responsibility for anything.

    • foreskin

      It’s defence, you abominable turd.

      • ken

        Again with the spelling correction? Listen ar$ehole, some words are spelled differently in different regions and are corrrect either way. The Americans say A$$hole and we say Ar$ehole but regardless of how it is spelled you are clearly a pedantic one, now bugger off!