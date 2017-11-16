Fatal bus crash in Korat kills 3 and injures 48

Three students were killed and 48 students, teachers and parents were injured when a school bus crashed in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Dan Khun Thod district Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened at 4 pm on the Sikhiew-Chaiyaphum road at the Ban Kud Muang intersection in Tambon Takhien of Dan Khun Thod district.