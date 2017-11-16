Fatal bus crash in Korat kills 3 and injures 48
A fatal road accident on November 15th in Korat has taken the lives of 3 young students, whilst a further 48 people suffered injuries.
Police said the accident happened at 4 pm on the Sikhiew-Chaiyaphum road at the Ban Kud Muang intersection in Tambon Takhien of Dan Khun Thod district.
The bus took 51 students, teachers and parents from Ban Nong Waeng School in Chaiyaphum’s Phu Kiew district on a field trip to Dan Khun Thod. The accident happened while the bus was returning to Chaiyaphum.
The three students, who died at the scene, were in the junior secondary school level.
The injured, who are mostly primary and junior secondary school students, were rushed to the district hospital.
The survivors told police that a pickup truck cut into the front of the bus, causing the bus to crash into the pickup. The bus then overturned and fell into the roadside.
Source: Nation