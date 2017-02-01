Another Fatal Accident on Pattaya’s Roads

By Danny Boy -
Another Thai man involved in another fatal accident in Pattaya

At around 6:00am on February 1st, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal accident involving a Thai male.

At the scene, police found the dead body of the Thai male, later found out to be aged 26 years old. He had suffered some horrendous injuries including broken bones in both his arms and legs, as well as a fractured skull. Emergency services believe that it’s almost certain he died upon impact due to the severity of his injuries.

According to a witness, he had seen the victim driving his black GRX 200 motorbike at high speed before losing control and smashing into an electrical pole. The bike was in fact found wedged between the electrical pole and a wall. The bike still had a red number plate on, which indicates it was still fairly new.

On searching through the bits of debris trying to find out what may have caused the victim to lose control of his bike, police found the rev counter which had broken off. It showed the rev ticker stuck firmly in the red zone, which indicates the victim may have still been accelerating at the time of impact. It also showed a speed in access of 120km/hour.

The body was taken to the local hospital for full examination and family and friends have been called and told about the tragic news.

  • Tony Ryan

    They drive like nutters, what can they expect. What surprises me is there aint more deaths each day.

    • popeye the sailorman

      agree with you……there are NOT enough Police to catch road law breakers I see loads breaking the law every day…..and if there were enough Police what would they do about it…..probably nothing anyway

      • John

        Maybe the Thai authorities should take notice of what happens in most developed countries,produce licence an insurance document on point of sale.might get rid of about 90%of dangerous bikers

  • Jack La Motta

    Alcohol probably involved, cant see a Crash helmet anywhere either, but at 120 +kmh into a Concrete post doubt if anything would have saved him, another waste of a young life, RIP

    • JAY

      Suicide?

      • Jack La Motta

        ??? Can think of better ways to go!……………………….

  • Tony Akhurst

    boy with big bike equals death.

    • L-Nino

      Grown man with a small brain equals death.

  • Ken

    Thank God this moron didn’t harm any innocent members of the public.

  • amazingthailand

    This high educated 1 neuron brain sorry brainless thairicefarmersson will be reincarned as worm

