Another Thai man involved in another fatal accident in Pattaya

At around 6:00am on February 1st, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal accident involving a Thai male.

At the scene, police found the dead body of the Thai male, later found out to be aged 26 years old. He had suffered some horrendous injuries including broken bones in both his arms and legs, as well as a fractured skull. Emergency services believe that it’s almost certain he died upon impact due to the severity of his injuries.

fatal crash 1 of 3

According to a witness, he had seen the victim driving his black GRX 200 motorbike at high speed before losing control and smashing into an electrical pole. The bike was in fact found wedged between the electrical pole and a wall. The bike still had a red number plate on, which indicates it was still fairly new.

On searching through the bits of debris trying to find out what may have caused the victim to lose control of his bike, police found the rev counter which had broken off. It showed the rev ticker stuck firmly in the red zone, which indicates the victim may have still been accelerating at the time of impact. It also showed a speed in access of 120km/hour.

The body was taken to the local hospital for full examination and family and friends have been called and told about the tragic news.