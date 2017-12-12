FAT to reveal 2nd batch of suspects
The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) says it will reveal names of more people allegedly involved in the football match-fixing.
FAT Secretary-General Pol Lt Gen Pisan Chuldilok yesterday (Dec 11) said the Royal Thai Police are collecting evidence and expected that their names could be revealed soon. He declined to say how many people would be charged in addition to 12 persons who were accused and charged of match-fixing in the first round of crackdown last month. Pol Lt Gen Pisan said all of the 12 suspects in match-fixing scam had been freed on bails pending indictment to the court. The 12 suspects include top flight players, referees and a club director.
They were arrested and charged after a year-long probe found the half-time or full-time scores of at least four Thai Premier League matches this season were fixed. The 12 accused are:
-Five football players: Navy Football Club players; Suthipong Laoporn, Suvitthaya Namsinlak, Seksan Chaothonglang and goalkeeper Narong Wongthongkham, as well as Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC goalkeeper Veera Kerdpudsa.
-One referee: Phumrin Khamruen
-One lineman: Theerachit Sitthisuk,
-One football club executive: Sisaket FC director Cherdsak Boonchu
-Four businesmen: Wallop Saman, Kittiphum Paphunga, Setprasit Kamolwattana and Pakphum Punnikul.
Source: Thai PBS