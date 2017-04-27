Farang-only photo contest offers foreign residents a prize of 20,000 baht for Thai-centric pics

A photo contest announced by the government is calling for gorgeous, original photos evocative of life in Thailand and taken by foreigners living here.

The contest ingeniously named “Thailand in your mind,” is open to all non-Thais who are legally living in Thailand.

The Government Public Relations Department in Chiang Mai announced that the theme is “Thailand: Stability, Prosperity, and Sustainability.” The contest is designed to boost Thailand’s image and “Thainess” across the globe.

The move comes after a bunch a bad press regarding Thailand has hit the tourism industry pretty hard. Hopefully with the right publicity, Thailand, with the help of the foreigners living here, will be able to regain some of it’s popularity and be able to show why it became such a popular tourist destination in the first place.

The winning photos will likely be used extensively by the government. Feel free to enter your photo here by May 31. Finalists will have their photos posted for public voting on June 15 and voting will end on July 15.

The winner will receive an award of THB20,000, a trophy, and a certificate. The first, second, and third runners-up will receive awards of THB15,000, THB10,000, and THB5,000, respectively.

Source: Bangkok Coconuts

