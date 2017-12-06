Farang ‘Begpackers’ selling Thai flags in Bangkok

By Nnkhiaokam -
16
695

Farang ‘Begpackers’ selling Thai flags in Bangkok

A week ago, this photo of a foreign man on a roadside with Thai flags appeared on Twitter with the caption, “This farang at Sri Ayutthaya junction hands out flags to the cars stuck in traffic with a small piece of paper.

Every car would return the flags to him. I’m not sure if he’s trying to sell the flags”.      Well, if every car gives them back, it’s probably a safe bet that he’s trying to sell them. Today, a similar photo of a young, attractive, smiling, white blond woman appeared in the Bangkok Post with the caption, “A Western woman sells miniature national and royal flags at an intersection near the Customs Department in Klong Toey district. She hands potential buyers a note saying she is deaf and trying to raise money to buy a hearing aid. Concerns have been raised over whether she is breaking labor laws by selling the flags without a work permit”.

 Hmmm, her routine of handing a note with the flag sounds very similar to the routine of the man in the photo above. Could they both be deaf? Popular blogger Richard Barrow in Thailand shared the Bangkok Post’s photo of the woman. Commentators seemed to believe she was scamming. Some noted that, if she is European, she could likely get a hearing aid for free in her home country. Selling the flags of a country not their own seems to be a new way for foreign begpackers to raise money on the street. It seems like another way to play on the heartstrings of generous and patriotic Thais.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Glockandspiel

    This woman is better off heading to a Russian agogo or beer bar and selling her own wares there. I’m sure some camel jockey would be willing to pay good money for some fresh white meat.
    As Herr Sauerkraut Holst has unfortunately been side tracked in Africa by falling for a jungle girl, he may have sent his family members onto Thailand to do his bidding.
    Patriotic Thais who see these begpackers as just scammers and pleading to people’s generosity should look in the mirror.

    • JACK

      These kids are harmless trying to make a few Baht selling flags, they aint doing anyone any harm, just trying to help finance their South East Asia adventure!

      • weasel

        La Motta, we know you are old but that is no kid, she is a full fledged Fraulein tart.

  • ken

    She is selling Thai flags under the guise of selling her actual wares. Its not a bad strategy so look for these baboon RFD to emulate her scheme as soon as she is removed from the streets by these bent cops.

    • Guest

      Stop badmouthing RFDs parsnip farmer’s son. Where would you be now if a RFD hadn’t accept to marry your credit card (and the fat toothless white trash inbred attached to it)? You would probably be in that UK equivalent of Isan without sun and with ugly looking girls instead of pretty RFDs: Derbyshire, living alone in a damp cottage in the middle of a parsnip field with no woman (even the ugly looking local ones) willing to approach you, getting some only with your hands and your cattle.

      • JACK

        hahahahahahahahaha 😀

      • Kim Jong un

        You keep going on on sex with animals, is that another depraved fetish of yours peeddooo

        • JACK

          He likes male Sheep

          • Ben Overly

            The man is a closeted gay [email protected] who thinks that by accusing others of being gay and a deviant it will somehow take the attention off him but he is fooling no one. He is just another bitter, irrelevant nobody who wishes he was someone as important as you Jacky boy!

  • Victor Smith

    europeans are disgusting in general. Cucks of the universe being overrun by muslims.

    • JACK

      Shut up you socialist weak idiot!

  • Sly

    I wonder if this dumb blonde thinks she has hearing issues because she can’t understand the Thais?

  • … And this just in … I’m hearing from our team at the scene that desite this being deemed newsworthy by two different outlets now, most of the witnesses that would speak with them were actually aware that some people beg and scam for a living; while several west so far as claiming they’d seen the deaf/dumb beggar’s written note ruse in action.

    It’s difficult to imagine the life they must have led to be exposed to such criminality in any society, let alone our little slice of public safety and social justice paradise … I’m hearing more as this story develops … Oh, ok, apparently they were just anyone who’s ever walked near Cowboy, Nana, Patpong or Walking St; spent more than 20 minutes at a beer bar or stopped their car at a red light on an intersection. Actually, I can see why this would be new to the locals…

    That said, I do feel sorry for the poor souls who have to resort to this type of begging just so they can get some food and a fix. I remember one time I was approached by one of them, and reading the note he handed me with the bit of tat he was flogging, I was so moved I wanted to give him more than the pittance he was begging. It was a shame he was deaf and dumb, as I couldn’t think of a way to tell him I wanted to help and he obvioulsy woulnd’t have been able to tell me how much money he needed anyway.

    Handing him back the toy and note I tried to shrug and look sad at the same time, hoping to convery my frustration at wanting to help but being unable to; and the irony of neither of us having a pen while the last couple of tramps that approached me were actually selling novelty pens. I quickly saw through their scam and told them to get lost though. They didn’t take as much offence as I expected, though, despite my sign language being very clear. Was almost as though they didn’t even understand it…

    ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    • JACK

      What?

    • Colombo

      What a$$wipe? hahahahaha!

  • Kim Jong un

    Hippies running around wi flags, this dumbo could be working in a Gogol and making some decent money instead of giving it away for free on the beach