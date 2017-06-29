Family upset with police for failing to arrest a murder suspect after 20 years

The widow and son of a man shot dead 20 years ago at a neighbour’s wedding party in Buri Ram’s Nang Rong district were summoned to the Nang Rong provincial court on Wednesday June 28th to be informed that the unresolved murder case would have to be thrown out of court if the police could not bring a suspect to the court by midnight.

The 20-year statute of limitations of the case was due to expire at midnight on Wednesday June 28th.

The widow, 62-year old Mrs Sa-nga Sanprasert, and her son and the family’s lawyer, went to the court in the morning as appointed by the court. But the police did not show up.

The court then told the family that it could do nothing and would have to throw the case out of the court if the police failed to arrest the suspected murderer and brought him to the court by midnight.

Mrs Sa-nga and her son appeared very upset after having waited in vain 20 years for the police to solve the case and to bring the culprit to justice. She told the media that she doubted the integrity of the police in charge of the case, noting that they had never questioned her son who was at the scene of the shooting and claimed to have witnessed the incident.

However, she noted that the police case file showed her son statement.

The policemen, meanwhile, claimed that they had done their job the best they could. They said they had questioned 13 witnesses, but none of them had seen the shooting.

Source: PBS