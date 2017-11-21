Foul play suspected by family of victim

The family of a military cadet whom the Armed Forces Preparatory School claimed to have died of heart failure has demanded clarification from the school’s management about the actual cause of his death.

The family of the victim, Mr Pakapong Tunkarn, first-year cadet, also demanded that the school returns the victim’s missing organs.

The victim’s parents, Mr Pichit and Mrs Sukanya Tunkarn, and daughter, Ms Supitcha, told the media at their home in Chon Buri that they questioned the school’s report that Pakapong died of heart failure.

Ms Supitcha said after they received the victim’s body from the school, the family had the body sent for an autopsy which showed that the victim bore bruises all over the body with four broken rib bones which were not caused during medical treatment or caused by a fall from a stairway.

She said that some organs were missing including brain, heart, stomach, and urinary bladder, adding that if the school had wanted to keep them for whatever the purpose, it must formally inform the family.

The family also showed to the media the conversation of the doctors who performed the autopsy suggesting that the cause of the victim’s death was unusual.

About 500 cadets and officials of the school attended the cremation of the victim on October 24 without knowing that the body was not actually cremated but taken out to a hospital for autopsy by the family.

The family explained that they didn’t want to cremate the body yet because they still have doubt about the real cause of his death.

Source: PBS