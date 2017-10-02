Families tried to bring home the Erawan bomb suspects

Wanna Suansan families suspected of bombing Erawan Shrine, who gave birth to two children while in an immigration detention center in Turkey, is demanding a return to Thailand to face trial.

Wanna, who is from Phang Nga province, left for Turkey shortly before the bomb explosion at the Ratchaprasong intersection in the middle of Bangkok on August 17, 2015. The 30-year-old was arrested in that country with her husband, Emrah Davutoglu, a Turkish citizen who allegedly possessed military equipment and bombs. Wanna was arrested for illegal entry and jailed by Turkish immigration authorities.

Her passport was seized. Investigators claimed that Wanna was involved with the bomb suspects by renting a hotel room and a house to her husband’s friends. Thai police officers have coordinated with prosecutors and Foreign Ministry staff to bring Wanna back to Thailand for further investigation.

Wanna’s mother and sister, Rugieb Suansan and Aem-orn Suansan, have told the media that they are worried about her and the two children she had given birth to in prison. They want the government to bring her back for a trial in Thailand and have filed a request to the Prime Minister’s Office, but no answer has been forthcoming.
The bomb attack at the famous Erawan Shrine in the capital more than two years ago killed 20 people and injured 125 others. Two Uighur suspects, Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, were arrested following the police investigation. Adem, also known as Bilal Mohammed, confessed to being the bomber but later retracted his confession and said he had only admitted guilt because he had been coerced by security officials.

Both suspects were sent for trial at Bangkok Military Court but progress in the case has been slow. They have appeared in court 13 times over the last year and a military attorney has declared that 447 witnesses have to be interviewed before a verdict can be rendered. Source: Nation

