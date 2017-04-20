Did she fall or was she pushed? Swedish man in custody after “mute” Thai wife falls from Pattaya 8th floor condo

A Swedish man is helping police with their enquiries after his Thai wife fell from the eighth floor of a Pratumnak, South Pattaya apartment yesterday during an argument.

The juristic person of the condo, that was not named, called cops after she saw bedding and pillows falling. Jamriang Klamngern, 60 ran out to see 24 year old Thanawat Jitiwat lying with broken bones in a pool of blood in the condo car park surrounded by the bedding.

But the victim was not dead and was still breathing.

Police and Sawang Boriboon medics were quickly on the scene and the victim, a native of Kamphaeng Phet, was rushed to hospital.

Her condition was not reported in the Tnews story.

When police arrived on the scene they had found 34 year old Swedish national Marcus Sten Tapio Karhapaa on his knees by the victim sobbing.

He told investigators that the woman who had fallen had been living with him for four years. She is a mute who is unable to speak at all, he said.

He said that they had an argument at their flat on the eighth floor and she went onto the balcony threatening to jump. In a struggle he said that she slipped on some water and fell.

Police went to the room and found evidence of a struggle.

Police said they do not believe the Swedish man’s version of events and he is now in custody as further evidence is gathered and the investigation continues.

Source: TNews