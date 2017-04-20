Did she fall or was she pushed? Swedish man in custody after “mute” Thai wife falls from Pattaya 8th floor condo

By Online Admin -
11
921

Did she fall or was she pushed? Swedish man in custody after “mute” Thai wife falls from Pattaya 8th floor condo

A Swedish man is helping police with their enquiries after his Thai wife fell from the eighth floor of a Pratumnak, South Pattaya apartment yesterday during an argument.

The juristic person of the condo, that was not named, called cops after she saw bedding and pillows falling. Jamriang Klamngern, 60 ran out to see 24 year old Thanawat Jitiwat lying with broken bones in a pool of blood in the condo car park surrounded by the bedding.

But the victim was not dead and was still breathing.

Police and Sawang Boriboon medics were quickly on the scene and the victim, a native of Kamphaeng Phet, was rushed to hospital.

Her condition was not reported in the Tnews story.

When police arrived on the scene they had found 34 year old Swedish national Marcus Sten Tapio Karhapaa on his knees by the victim sobbing.

He told investigators that the woman who had fallen had been living with him for four years. She is a mute who is unable to speak at all, he said.

He said that they had an argument at their flat on the eighth floor and she went onto the balcony threatening to jump. In a struggle he said that she slipped on some water and fell.

Police went to the room and found evidence of a struggle.

Police said they do not believe the Swedish man’s version of events and he is now in custody as further evidence is gathered and the investigation continues.

Source: TNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken

    Lucky fella, a woman who can only listen not speak. Hope she makes a full recovery and finds a new sponsor as this guy is likely to end up in the monkey house.

    • Gumble.

      He should be locked up in your old previous sex offender cell how you got out in the first place beats us all here

    • Jack La Motta

      Or he might have an accident

  • private pile

    Shame she can’t say what happened …. he hasn’t got a chance either way

  • amazingthailand

    Quality tatoued viking tourist

  • amazingthailand

    I tought Pattaya flying club was exclusively for farangs

    • Gumble.

      It for you those fat slob miserable looking Poms

  • Gumble.

    We have no doubt this mentally unstable drunkard dribbling Swedish meat ball farang pushed her all the evidence stacks up against him . Eye for a eye tooth for a tooth they should Throw that meat ball farang off the balcony with a boat anchor tied to his turkey neck

  • Joe90

    All you need to do is take
    One step into the sky
    Give yourself to gravity
    Give death another try
    In free fall,

  • Jack La Motta

    ” She is a mute who is unable to speak at all, he said.
    He said that they had an argument at their flat on the eighth floor”

    ARGUMENT???? So he´s fluent in Sign Language i guess, or she could lipread Swedish and write down in Swedish her answer? O_o VERDICT!! ⚖ GUILTY MY LORD

  • Ken Anderson

    Had it been the Swedish guy taken a flight from the 8th floor, the Keystones would have first emptied his pockets, then gone on the lash with the proceeds and booked it down as attempted suicide.