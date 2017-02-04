10 million Baht worth of Fake Handbags Seized

By Danny Boy -
38
2655

Fake Handbags estimated to be worth around 10 million Baht Seized

On February 2nd, Pattaya police made their way up to a condo block in North Pattaya, after receiving several reports regarding the sale of fake goods.

On arriving at the scene, police entered the condo to find a huge selection of fake handbags all over the condo. The owners of the condo turned out to be a married Thai couple, aged 39 and 23 respectively. It was clear to see that the owners of the condo didn’t live there, and were simply using it as a make-shift warehouse for their goods.

Reports surfaced after several customers complained that the brand name handbag they had bought for anywhere between 50,000 up to 100,000 Thai Baht, was in fact a copy of the original.

On searching through the various different styles, police found a wide variety of top name brands including Longchamp, MCM, Chanel, Gucci, LV, Prada and Hermes. They found 105 handbags in the condo, and a further 45 in the couple’s car, making a grand total of 150 handbags which police have estimated to be worth around 10 million Baht based on the prices that the couple were selling them.

All of the fake handbags were seized by police and will be sent away to be destroyed. Police are still looking into all the details and figures before filing the appropriate charges against the couple in question.

  • Ken Anderson

    Anyone foolish enough to buy goods in Thailand and expect anything different, deserve what they get.
    I no longer even buy cheap T shirts, shorts and sandals here. I now buy my clothes when I am back in the UK. Quality is far superior and without question, in the long run much much cheaper.
    I do wonder how many of these bags were really found? Only 150??

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I’m sure the Pattaya cheap charlie markets will survive without your miserable contribution infact i’m sure of it

      • Ken Anderson

        I dare say they will, Just as the large shopping malls will also survive without my custom.
        But that doesn’t alter the fact that here in Thailand where ever you buy your goods, you are buying low grade fake crap at well above it’s worth. If you are one of the deluded that is happy with that situation feel free to continue.

        • soidog

          I read that the factories turning out the fake Polos make them for $2 each they turn out the better quality trickier to make genuine ones for high end clients ( Hilfiger for one) for $3 each.

          • Jack La Motta

            Can you give me the adress of the factory outlet!

          • soidog

            This $2 and $3 pricing is what it costs the factory to produce, Things like a higher thread count and different length hems on a genuine RL Polo and the piping on a Tommy Hilfiger one cost the extra Dollar, The mark up is staggering ,Harrods want over £100 for a RL Polo made in Thailand.

          • Jack La Motta

            And Trump thinks he can bring all the lost manufacturing jobs back to the states! what would a RL Polo cost made in Missouri?

          • Ken Anderson

            Yes, Just as sold to the deluded, in high end malls at a massive 10 or 20 x mark up.

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          Thailand is for Thai people not some angry old Pommy Farang that can’t make it in his own country . You for the word Guest,visitor

          • Ken Anderson

            Clearly you are a fool. Maybe you could consider actually putting some thought / research into your rantings before posting.

            How on earth can I be a POM? I am English!!!!

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            You may ask yourself the same question the only thing you offer us here is your constant rants on inocent Thai people and culture and customs and this site lets you get away with it . Well fool ? I’m sure thats why you can’t return back to Thailand .

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            you got that right a POM for sure

    • soidog

      T shirts,sandals and shorts bought in the UK are just as likely to be cheap imports,you must pay a premium at a good retailer for anything British Made these days,American Co Ralph Lauren et al has factories in LOS ,Mauritius.I bought a Christys cap on Jermyn St
      last month ..Made in China.

    • Paul Mason

      I have bought fakes of fantastic quality that last much longer than western shop brands. And it helps the local economy to buy fakes. Buying in the west just puts money into the hands of exploitative corporations that use slave labour. You must one of the few people who arrive in Thailand with a full suitcase.

  • Deadhorse.

    Is this fake news?.

    • Jack La Motta

      Is this news period————————yawn

  • Robins

    Kind of pointless now, doubt if the Trump Administration is going to snivel about this stuff like Obama did.
    The knock offs are a cost of outsourcing manufacturing since the designers have to give their designs and plans to the Chinese well before they can hit the market. That this discourages exporting manufacturing jobs makes the piracy a good thing.

    • USPatriot

      Fake people buying fake goods. Go through American customs with anything that is a copy and they find it.

      The punishment is the same as drugs

      • Jack La Motta

        YES, YOU MAY LEGALLY IMPORT COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE INTO THE UNITED STATES
        posted by CUSTOMS & INTERNATIONAL TRADE LAW BLOG January 24, 2010 10 Comments
        Peter A. Quinter, Florida Customs LawyerMy friends tell me one of their favorite activities in China is to buy counterfeit items such as Gucci handbags or Montblanc pens. My friends do worry about U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. Customs) officers looking through their luggage upon arrival at an airport in the United States, seizing the counterfeit items, and fining them. The truth is that U.S. Customs allows the importation of counterfeit merchandise, but closely follow the rules as I explain them to you now.

        First, know that it is generally illegal to import counterfeit merchandise into the United States. The word “counterfeit” is defined in the Lanham Act at 15 U.S.C. 1124, and the U.S. Customs applicable law allowing for the seizure of counterfeit merchandise is 19 U.S.C. 1526. That law gives your friendly U.S. Customs officers who are waiting for you at the airport the authority to look through your luggage, and seize counterfeit merchandise from you. The U.S. Customs regulations at 19 CFR Part 133 give more specific guidelines to travelers interested in this topic.

        What the readers of this blog, and even many U.S. Customs officers, do not know is that it is perfectly legal for a person who visits China, or any other foreign country, to buy counterfeit merchandise there, including one counterfeit Gucci bag and one counterfeit Montblanc pen, declare it on the U.S. Customs declaration form, pass through U.S. Customs, and enjoy using the counterfeit items in the United States. Of course, you generally get what you pay for, so the $2,000 Gucci bag that you purchased in China for $80 may not be such a bargain, but it can be a lot of fun to shop at a Chinese flea market, and compare the purchased products to the genuine items at your local U.S.-based retail store, or so I am told.

        According to Customs Directive No. 2310-011A dated January 24, 2000, “Customs officers shall permit any person arriving in the United States to import one article, which must accompany the person, bearing a counterfeit, confusingly similar, or restricted gray market trademark, provided that the article is for personal use and not for sale.” Moreover, the Directive states that “Customs officers shall permit the arriving person to retain one article of each type accompanying the person.”

        Now, don’t go crazy trying to bring too much counterfeit stuff into the United States at once. There are many restrictions. You can only bring counterfeit stuff in every 30 days, it must “accompany” you which means no FedEx, UPS, or DHL packages, and it is only applicable to “one article of each type” which means, for example, if you attempt to bring in two counterfeit Gucci bags, they both will be seized by U.S. Customs. And “personal use” means for you the traveler only; no counterfeit gifts for your friends and family.

        Finally, please don’t waste the U.S. Customs officer’s time attempting to explain to him that the fancy watches you purchased are marked “Rolexx” so they are not counterfeiting the Rolex trademark because of the different spelling, or that you did not know that importing counterfeit merchandise was illegal, because now you have read this blog post from “Mr. Customs”.

      • Robins

        That’s not the point, nor is it true. The Obama Administration was harassing Thailand to crack down on this intellectual property issue and they are no longer in power thankfully.

        • USPatriot

          18 U.S. Code § 2320 – Trafficking in counterfeit goods or services.

          (a)Offenses.—Whoever intentionally—
          (1) traffics in goods or services and knowingly uses a counterfeit mark on or in connection with such goods or services,
          (2) traffics in labels, patches, stickers, wrappers, badges, emblems, medallions, charms, boxes, containers, cans, cases, hangtags, documentation, or packaging of any type or nature, knowing that a counterfeit mark has been applied thereto, the use of which is likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake, or to deceive.

          b) Penalties.—
          (1)In general.—Whoever commits an offense under subsection (a)—
          (A) if an individual, shall be fined not more than $2,000,000 or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both, and, if a person other than an individual, shall be fined not more than $5,000,000;

          US law on the books days it is true will they bother you for a purse I doubt it but I wouldn’t get cought brining in a suite case full of stuff. Notice the law does not state how many items.

          But go right ahead be a test case. I don’t buy fake stuff .it’s junk and I don’t need to impress anyone

  • amazingthailand

    they forgot the tea money

  • soidog

    I call BS, anyone in the market ,especially a monied Woman with this kind of money to spend on a bag will be shrewd enough to spot a fake a mile off ,these Women know their bags! plus the stink of the plastic is a big clue.

    • Jack La Motta

      Its wanna be Cheap as Chips Tourists on their 2 week vacation, who wear fake Dolce & Gabanna or Versace Sunglasses and Polo Ralph Lauren shirts, gold plated Belcher Chains,countereit Gucci Watch and lacoste sneakers, let them enjoy the fantasy while it lasts

    • Jack La Motta

      Some of the Original Bags are made of Faux Leather, but they dont melt in the Sun 😉

    • Jonny

      There are fakes good enough to fool anyone but an expert.

  • Rob

    I went to the Barcelona FC stadium shop last year and saw the price of their shirts … €166 for a bloody football shirt, and guess where they were made ….

  • Jack La Motta

    For every 10 fake Handbags there is an Original one being produced in a Sweatshop in Paris, Milan or Rome by illegal workers or workers on minimum wage!

  • USPatriot

    It would not surprise me if most of the stuff in name brand shops is fake

    • Jack La Motta

      Trump is fake , the real one is in a mental institution on Rikers Island O_o

    • Mike Murphy

      recycled from confiscations

  • Mike Murphy

    10m street price or actual cost?

  • Sly

    Personally I believe fakes are better than the real deal. When they get old, you get bored of them or fall apart just buy a new one. It even applies to girlfriends here.

  • amazingthailand

    I didnt know they sold genuine products in los

  • amazingthailand

    Just go to the pak tailor he will sell you a boss dress in 2 days made in thailand of course by myanmar or lao or cambodian slaves

    • soidog

      I always point to the sign and ask if I can speak to Mr Armani….

  • John

    Someone has got their sums wrong,fake handbags sell for 200-300baht

    • Jonny

      Someone has a problem with reading comprehension; the bags were sold as real and later discovered to be fake.