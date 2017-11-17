Factory was suspected of manufacturing counterfeit ‘Pins’ raided
Police and Army officers on Friday raided a factory manufacturing counterfeit pins commemorating King Rama IX’s Royal Cremation.
The raid in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district followed a sting operation to buy fake pins from a female vendor in Tha Phrachan area on Wednesday. Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Thitirat Nongharnpitak led the Crime Suppression Division police officers and soldiers to search the Chayatham Co Ltd’s factory on Soi Lat Phrao 71. The factory was implicated as the supplier of fake commemorating pins to vendor Thassanee Horjaraskul, 65, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police arrested the company owner Palangwatchara Thanakitchayachat and also rounded up 10 workers from the two-rai (.32 hectare) factory while workers were reportedly making counterfeit pins. Source: Asia Nation