Facebook Your Dead

Millions of profiles are understood to have been temporarily memorialised after Facebook made “a terrible error”Facebook accidentally declared a number of its users dead – including its founder Mark Zuckerberg.Reports said that around two million profiles were memorialised – a process that usually takes place after a user has died and requires proof of death.
A spokesman for Facebook told the AFP news agency: “For a brief period , a message meant for memorialised profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts.
“This was a terrible error that we have now fixed.”
