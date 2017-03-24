Facebook ganja dealer earned 100K monthly and lived in a 17 million baht house

Police in Bangkok have announced the arrest of a ganja dealer who was advertising on Facebook and sending the drugs to customers through the post.

He had hacked the Facebook account of an innocent woman.

He was found to be living in a recently purchased 17 million baht house in Ram Intra Soi 9. His operation had a turnover of 20 million baht and he was raking in 100,000 baht a month.

Investigators also found out he owns seven other houses and condos throughout Bangkok.

Arrested yesterday in a joint police and military operation was 31 year old Kanchai Riksaensuk. At his 17 million baht house investigators found 27.5 kilos of compressed ganja and ten bankbooks in the name of a female called Sakao Yanphrai, 30, who was also detained at the property.

Senior police chief Surachet Hakphan said that the arrest followed investigations after it was discovered that information about drugs prices was being displayed on the Facebook account of a woman living in North Samrong.

The woman’s address was raided on Wednesday but she was found to be totally innocent. Her account had been hacked by Kanchai.

Investigators were able to follow the computer trail and it led to Kanchai’s house in Ram Intra Soi 9 yesterday. He told police that he bought the ganja for 8,000 baht a block and made about 30% profit on it. He said he was making 100,000 baht a month from the business.

He made out that he was not a major dealer but police dismiss this and are expanding the inquiry after finding out that Kanchai owns seven other properties throughout the city.

Source: Thai Rath