Face The Clock TV game-show huge hit in Pattaya

The first ever Pattaya game-show got off to the perfect start on Monday December 4th, filmed live on location at Hooters, beach road.

Face The Clock featured contestants from local businesses in Pattaya, who pitted their wits and general knowledge against each other to see who would come out on top and make it through to the grand final at the end of the month.

The show is scheduled to be filmed every Monday at 4pm, leading up until a grand final, which will take place at the end of each month.

The first show featured contestants from Murphy’s Law, Legends and Retox.

It was a close encounter until Steve from Murphy’s Law managed to pull away into the lead towards the end and take home the cash and prizes.

Guests are welcome to come along and enjoy the action and can enjoy happy hour at the bar whilst the show is being filmed. It doesn’t end there either, as anyone in the audience will be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes during the ad breaks.

For more information regarding the show, or for your chance to be involved, please contact us by email [email protected]