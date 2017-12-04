‘Face the Clock’ the First Games Show in Pattaya Dec. 4th 2017
Pattaya One Media Group and Pattaya City Uncovered establish the first games show in Pattaya which it’s will be on every week start from today Dec. 4th 2017
The very first live Games Show call ” Face the Clock” will take place at the ‘Hooters Bar and Restaurant’ south Pattaya Beach Road.
If you are in Pattaya and or will be in Pattaya, We hope to see you all at Hooters.
Be part of the live show with free prizes given to the audience also, come and join the fun.
Show time start approximately 4 pm onward Early bird get the best seat, All welcome.